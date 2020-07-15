3042 Gala Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ready to move in! UPGRADES Galore! NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE!! This home offers 2 - Story foyer, formal living & family room, formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen w/ NEW GRANITE TOPS, BACKSPLASH, ALL stainless-steel appliances, pantry, breakfast area, UPGRADED LIGHTING! Spacious laundry room. Spacious master suite offers tray ceiling and walk in closet, beautiful master bath w/ SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER, oversized secondary room! FENCED back yard perfect for entertainment! Great location minutes from HWY 124, HWY 78 Downtown Snellville, shops, parks, schools & more *NO PETS*