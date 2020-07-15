All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3042 Gala Trl

3042 Gala Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3042 Gala Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Ready to move in! UPGRADES Galore! NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE!! This home offers 2 - Story foyer, formal living & family room, formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen w/ NEW GRANITE TOPS, BACKSPLASH, ALL stainless-steel appliances, pantry, breakfast area, UPGRADED LIGHTING! Spacious laundry room. Spacious master suite offers tray ceiling and walk in closet, beautiful master bath w/ SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER, oversized secondary room! FENCED back yard perfect for entertainment! Great location minutes from HWY 124, HWY 78 Downtown Snellville, shops, parks, schools & more *NO PETS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 Gala Trl have any available units?
3042 Gala Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3042 Gala Trl have?
Some of 3042 Gala Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 Gala Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Gala Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Gala Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3042 Gala Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3042 Gala Trl offer parking?
No, 3042 Gala Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3042 Gala Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 Gala Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Gala Trl have a pool?
No, 3042 Gala Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Gala Trl have accessible units?
No, 3042 Gala Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Gala Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 Gala Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 Gala Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 Gala Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
