Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

2940 Glynn Creek Court

2940 Glynn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Glynn Creek Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab4ff10045 ---- Spacious split foyer home with vaulted living room and brick fireplace! Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. 4br\'s and 3 baths. Extra-large bedroom and bath on the lower level for a great \"split\" plan. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. 2 Car Garage Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have any available units?
2940 Glynn Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have?
Some of 2940 Glynn Creek Court's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Glynn Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Glynn Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Glynn Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Glynn Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Glynn Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Glynn Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2940 Glynn Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2940 Glynn Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Glynn Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Glynn Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2940 Glynn Creek Court has units with air conditioning.
