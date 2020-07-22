2940 Glynn Creek Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab4ff10045 ---- Spacious split foyer home with vaulted living room and brick fireplace! Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. 4br\'s and 3 baths. Extra-large bedroom and bath on the lower level for a great \"split\" plan. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. 2 Car Garage Range