Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

2712 Bluestem Path SW

2712 Bluestem Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2712 Bluestem Path, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 4BD Updated Home for Lease - Property Id: 126509

Reply to this ad or text the cities you want to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

Traditional w/inground pool & finished terrace level. Complete Kitchen remodel w/new stained cabinets, tile backsplash & floor, incredible island w/seating, stainless appliances. Family Rm w/fireplace, formal Dining Rm, trey Master w/sitting room & spa Bath, 3 additional Bedrooms up.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Grayson, Graystone, Willow Wind, Loganville

*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Legends
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126509
Property Id 126509

(RLNE4930661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have any available units?
2712 Bluestem Path SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have?
Some of 2712 Bluestem Path SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Bluestem Path SW currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Bluestem Path SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Bluestem Path SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Bluestem Path SW is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW offer parking?
No, 2712 Bluestem Path SW does not offer parking.
Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 Bluestem Path SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have a pool?
Yes, 2712 Bluestem Path SW has a pool.
Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have accessible units?
No, 2712 Bluestem Path SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 Bluestem Path SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 Bluestem Path SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 Bluestem Path SW does not have units with air conditioning.
