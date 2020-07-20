2712 Bluestem Path SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 4BD Updated Home for Lease - Property Id: 126509



Reply to this ad or text the cities you want to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



Traditional w/inground pool & finished terrace level. Complete Kitchen remodel w/new stained cabinets, tile backsplash & floor, incredible island w/seating, stainless appliances. Family Rm w/fireplace, formal Dining Rm, trey Master w/sitting room & spa Bath, 3 additional Bedrooms up.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Grayson, Graystone, Willow Wind, Loganville



*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Legends

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126509

Property Id 126509



(RLNE4930661)