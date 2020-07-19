2618 Chandler Grove Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 2382 sq. ft. home in Buford, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



