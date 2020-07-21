2575 Pierce Brennen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

All electric move in ready town home with 3 bedrms + loft! All new interior & exterior paint. Hardwood floors thru out main. 2" blinds thru out. Open floor-plan. Kitchen w/stained cabinets, black appliances, huge walkin pantry & island. Spacious dining area. Greatroom has fireplace w/electric logs. Oversized master with sitting area. Master bath w/soaking tub & double vanity. Patio & yard for enjoying outdoors. 2 car garage. Swim/tennis subdivision. Great location - Walk to Gwinnett Stripers stadium. Minutes to 85, 316 and Mall of Georgia.