All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2524 Rhoanoke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2524 Rhoanoke Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

2524 Rhoanoke Drive

2524 Rhoanoke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2524 Rhoanoke Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,134 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4822880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have any available units?
2524 Rhoanoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have?
Some of 2524 Rhoanoke Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Rhoanoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Rhoanoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Rhoanoke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive offers parking.
Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive has a pool.
Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Rhoanoke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Rhoanoke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College