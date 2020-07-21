Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2426 Strand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2426 Strand Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2426 Strand Avenue
2426 Strand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2426 Strand Avenue, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Introducing 2426 Strand Avenue. MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome located in Upscale GATED Community with swim/tennis. Features Hardwood Floors on the main. Close to Sugarloaf Mills, I-85, and 316.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2426 Strand Avenue have any available units?
2426 Strand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2426 Strand Avenue have?
Some of 2426 Strand Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2426 Strand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Strand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Strand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Strand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2426 Strand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Strand Avenue offers parking.
Does 2426 Strand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Strand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Strand Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2426 Strand Avenue has a pool.
Does 2426 Strand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2426 Strand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Strand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 Strand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Strand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Strand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
