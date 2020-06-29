Rent Calculator
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM
1 of 9
2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive
2364 Suwanee Pointe Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2364 Suwanee Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Townhouse with hardwoods in the family and living room. Large kitchen with black appliances, washer and dryer. Master on main, great condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have any available units?
2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have?
Some of 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2364 Suwanee Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
