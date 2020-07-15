All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2325 Golden Valley Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

2325 Golden Valley Drive

2325 Golden Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Golden Valley Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Very Useful 4 Bedrooms Home w/ Wood Floors; Spacious - 3 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths on Upper Level; Finished Lower Level w/ 1 Bedroom Apartment w/ Full Bath, Kitchen; 2 Car Garage and Long Driveway; Great Gwinnett Schools (Jackson ES / Northbrook MS / Peachtree Ridge HS); Quick Access to I-85, Grocery Stores, Shopping, Dining, etc; Easy Commute to Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek / Alpharetta, Downtown; Immediate Occupancy; Multi-Year Lease Available for Such Convenient Location / Good Schools! NOTE: NOT Pet Friendly; Find a Lawrenceville / Suwanee / Buford / Duluth Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have any available units?
2325 Golden Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have?
Some of 2325 Golden Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Golden Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Golden Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Golden Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Golden Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Golden Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Golden Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2325 Golden Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2325 Golden Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Golden Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Golden Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Golden Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
