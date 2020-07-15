2325 Golden Valley Drive

Amenities

Very Useful 4 Bedrooms Home w/ Wood Floors; Spacious - 3 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths on Upper Level; Finished Lower Level w/ 1 Bedroom Apartment w/ Full Bath, Kitchen; 2 Car Garage and Long Driveway; Great Gwinnett Schools (Jackson ES / Northbrook MS / Peachtree Ridge HS); Quick Access to I-85, Grocery Stores, Shopping, Dining, etc; Easy Commute to Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek / Alpharetta, Downtown; Immediate Occupancy; Multi-Year Lease Available for Such Convenient Location / Good Schools! NOTE: NOT Pet Friendly; Find a Lawrenceville / Suwanee / Buford / Duluth Realtor