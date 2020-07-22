Rent Calculator
2305 Morgan Farm Dr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
2305 Morgan Farm Dr
2305 Morgan Farm Drive
Location
2305 Morgan Farm Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
spacious house, fenced in back-yard, nice and quiet community, close to Mall of GA, and many renovations!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr have any available units?
2305 Morgan Farm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2305 Morgan Farm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Morgan Farm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Morgan Farm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr offers parking.
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr have a pool?
No, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr have accessible units?
No, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Morgan Farm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Morgan Farm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
