All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2227 Young America Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2227 Young America Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2227 Young America Dr
2227 Young America Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2227 Young America Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House near Mall of Georgia - Property Id: 164976
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164976p
Property Id 164976
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5197925)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2227 Young America Dr have any available units?
2227 Young America Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2227 Young America Dr have?
Some of 2227 Young America Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2227 Young America Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Young America Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Young America Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Young America Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2227 Young America Dr offer parking?
No, 2227 Young America Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Young America Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Young America Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Young America Dr have a pool?
No, 2227 Young America Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Young America Dr have accessible units?
No, 2227 Young America Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Young America Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Young America Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Young America Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 Young America Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
