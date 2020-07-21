All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:39 PM

2181 Pebble Beach Drive

2181 Pebble Beach Drive
Location

2181 Pebble Beach Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Amazing LOCATION ** PEACHTREE RIDGE High School Cluster! Large END UNIT! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths - 2 car garage. HARDWOODS GALORE! NEW PAINT & fresh carpet. 2-Story foyer, Bedroom in lower level w/ full bath. Large living rm with fireplace. Kitchen includes ALL appliances, ISLAND & Walk-in PANTRY. Large dining area! Spacious master bed. Master bath offers HIS & HERS vanities ~ separate TUB/SHOWER! Lower level with BED/BATH perfect for office, teen, in-law. Finished large room in the basement. ALL Electric! WATER INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
2181 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 2181 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2181 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2181 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 Pebble Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2181 Pebble Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
