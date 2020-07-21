2181 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready! Amazing LOCATION ** PEACHTREE RIDGE High School Cluster! Large END UNIT! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths - 2 car garage. HARDWOODS GALORE! NEW PAINT & fresh carpet. 2-Story foyer, Bedroom in lower level w/ full bath. Large living rm with fireplace. Kitchen includes ALL appliances, ISLAND & Walk-in PANTRY. Large dining area! Spacious master bed. Master bath offers HIS & HERS vanities ~ separate TUB/SHOWER! Lower level with BED/BATH perfect for office, teen, in-law. Finished large room in the basement. ALL Electric! WATER INCLUDED.