2172 Red Rose Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym elevator fireplace

Dont miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a large lawn, an extended drive, and a beautiful covered porch entrance, while the backyard offers lots of gorgeous, shaded lawn space and a deck area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting, laminate flooring, a fireplace in the front room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry, updated appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home and the backyard. Make this your home and apply today!