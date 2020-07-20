All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

2172 Red Rose Lane

2172 Red Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2172 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
Dont miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a large lawn, an extended drive, and a beautiful covered porch entrance, while the backyard offers lots of gorgeous, shaded lawn space and a deck area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting, laminate flooring, a fireplace in the front room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry, updated appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home and the backyard. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Red Rose Lane have any available units?
2172 Red Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2172 Red Rose Lane have?
Some of 2172 Red Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Red Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Red Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Red Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2172 Red Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2172 Red Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2172 Red Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 2172 Red Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Red Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Red Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 2172 Red Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Red Rose Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2172 Red Rose Lane has accessible units.
Does 2172 Red Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 Red Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Red Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 Red Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
