Gwinnett County, GA
2104 Rock Springs Rd
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

2104 Rock Springs Rd

2104 Rock Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Rock Springs Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Authentic True Rustic 2 story Log House, Deep & Wide Covered front Porch with Solid Wood Beams, Tongue & Groove Ceilings**Main Level with Great Room w/Cast-Iron Wood Burner Fireplace, Extensive Hardwood Floors, Granite Kitchen with Large Dining Area**Lower Level Large Den w/ Brick Floors & Stone Fireplace, Plus additional Room and 2nd Kitchen, Laundry hookup, and Full Bath**Sccreened in Porch plus deck*
5 Acres Gentle Sloped Land, Chain Link fenced area in rear yard. The Property is also sale at $525,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have any available units?
2104 Rock Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have?
Some of 2104 Rock Springs Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Rock Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Rock Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Rock Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Rock Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Rock Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Rock Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 2104 Rock Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 2104 Rock Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Rock Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Rock Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Rock Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
