2080 Beyers Landing Drive

Buford Home For Rent, 6 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Features 6 bedroom, 4 baths on an unfinished basement is approx 3700 sq feet, of living space. Perfect for indoor and outdoor living with lots of living space and a screened in decking area with outdoor fireplace. Gorgeous outdoor living, great for entertaining or just enjoying an evening of relaxation. Bed and bath on main, spacious bedrooms and a huge master suite with large sitting area and trey ceilings. Loft area and laundry upstairs. The spacious kitchen opens to family room and includes appliances and kitchen island, granite counter tops and maple cabinets. The Family room has fireplace and includes additional seating "around the corner" but still attached to family room. This area could be used for home office or homework area. Trash included with rent. HOA community.



Schools: Schools: Ivy Creek, Glen Jones and Mill Creek HSL. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions



