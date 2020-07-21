All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2080 Beyers Landing Drive

2080 Beyers Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2080 Beyers Landing Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Buford Home For Rent, 6 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Features 6 bedroom, 4 baths on an unfinished basement is approx 3700 sq feet, of living space. Perfect for indoor and outdoor living with lots of living space and a screened in decking area with outdoor fireplace. Gorgeous outdoor living, great for entertaining or just enjoying an evening of relaxation. Bed and bath on main, spacious bedrooms and a huge master suite with large sitting area and trey ceilings. Loft area and laundry upstairs. The spacious kitchen opens to family room and includes appliances and kitchen island, granite counter tops and maple cabinets. The Family room has fireplace and includes additional seating "around the corner" but still attached to family room. This area could be used for home office or homework area. Trash included with rent. HOA community.

Schools: Schools: Ivy Creek, Glen Jones and Mill Creek HSL. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Buford Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2344391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have any available units?
2080 Beyers Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have?
Some of 2080 Beyers Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Beyers Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Beyers Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Beyers Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 Beyers Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 Beyers Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

