2060 Atkinson Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Get 1month free & enjoy your new home. - Property Id: 108601



Pet friendly very well maintained home - Smoke free - BRAND NEW AC SYSTEM- BRAND NEW CARPET- Fresh Paint - First Floor Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet- Master Bath Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanity - Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, Solid Surface Counter tops, Pantry - Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace w/mantle and tile surround, Plantation Blinds - Large Upstairs Loft - First Floor Laundry Room - Loads of Closet Space Throughout - Exterior Home & Yard Upkeep Included in Monthly rent - Landscaped, Fenced Backyard Overlooking Wooded Area. Call or text to schedule your showing today and make this your new home AS WE OFFER 1MONTH FREE RENT IF YOUR ABLE TO PAY 3MONTH UPFRONT and enjoy the freedom of a free lifestyle that has everything you could want.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108601

Property Id 108601



(RLNE4789872)