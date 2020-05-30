All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:46 PM

2060 Atkinson Park Dr

2060 Atkinson Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Atkinson Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get 1month free & enjoy your new home. - Property Id: 108601

Pet friendly very well maintained home - Smoke free - BRAND NEW AC SYSTEM- BRAND NEW CARPET- Fresh Paint - First Floor Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet- Master Bath Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanity - Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, Solid Surface Counter tops, Pantry - Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace w/mantle and tile surround, Plantation Blinds - Large Upstairs Loft - First Floor Laundry Room - Loads of Closet Space Throughout - Exterior Home & Yard Upkeep Included in Monthly rent - Landscaped, Fenced Backyard Overlooking Wooded Area. Call or text to schedule your showing today and make this your new home AS WE OFFER 1MONTH FREE RENT IF YOUR ABLE TO PAY 3MONTH UPFRONT and enjoy the freedom of a free lifestyle that has everything you could want.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108601
Property Id 108601

(RLNE4789872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have any available units?
2060 Atkinson Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have?
Some of 2060 Atkinson Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Atkinson Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Atkinson Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Atkinson Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 Atkinson Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2060 Atkinson Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
