Gwinnett County, GA
1996 Jameson Circle
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1996 Jameson Circle

1996 Jameson Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Jameson Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2 story entry opens to formal living & dining room and offers 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Eat in kitchen w/stainless appliances: Gas stove, oven, & dishwasher. Granite counter tops & tile back splash complete this area. Walk out patio w/fenced back yard. Hardwoods throughout most of downstairs & wall- to-wall carpets upstairs. Large owners suite w/sitting area. Luxurious bathroom features double vanity & jetted Jacuzzi tub. Upstairs hall Laundry Room. No Pets. Swim/Tennis Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Jameson Circle have any available units?
1996 Jameson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1996 Jameson Circle have?
Some of 1996 Jameson Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Jameson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Jameson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Jameson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Jameson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1996 Jameson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Jameson Circle offers parking.
Does 1996 Jameson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Jameson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Jameson Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1996 Jameson Circle has a pool.
Does 1996 Jameson Circle have accessible units?
No, 1996 Jameson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Jameson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 Jameson Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1996 Jameson Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1996 Jameson Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
