1996 Jameson Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Lovely 2 story entry opens to formal living & dining room and offers 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Eat in kitchen w/stainless appliances: Gas stove, oven, & dishwasher. Granite counter tops & tile back splash complete this area. Walk out patio w/fenced back yard. Hardwoods throughout most of downstairs & wall- to-wall carpets upstairs. Large owners suite w/sitting area. Luxurious bathroom features double vanity & jetted Jacuzzi tub. Upstairs hall Laundry Room. No Pets. Swim/Tennis Community!