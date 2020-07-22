All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast

1978 Cutleaf Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1978 Cutleaf Creek Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3,500 sf home is located in Grayson, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have any available units?
1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have?
Some of 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1978 Cutleaf Creek Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
