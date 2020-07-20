Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1845 Mckendree Lake Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1845 Mckendree Lake Drive
1845 Mckendree Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1845 Mckendree Lake Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful ranch house with 3 Bed & 2 Bath, Large open floor plan. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors & Tile floors. Updated bathrooms. Huge level backyard with extra large screen porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have any available units?
1845 Mckendree Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have?
Some of 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Mckendree Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Mckendree Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College