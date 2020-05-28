All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest

1826 Temple Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Temple Park Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest have any available units?
1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Temple Park Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
