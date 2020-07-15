1796 Woodhaven Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

4br / 2ba Newly Renovated Home! Convenient to I85 - Convenient to Mall of Georgia & I-85, this 4 BR / 2 BA home is newly renovated & offers plenty of living space. Loaded w/curb appeal at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home has new carpet & paint, nicely renovated tiled baths & updated kitchen. Laminate flooring on main. Sep. LR plus family room w/pretty stone FP as the focal point. Kitchen has room for a table in the bay window area. Laundry is off the kitchen & includes a stackable washer/dryer. Master on main w/dbl vanity. Large bonus room over the garage has attractive wainscotting & access to the rear deck & would make a good playroom or office. 2 car garage has plenty of storage & shelving. Level, naturalized back yard for easy yard care.



No Pets Allowed



