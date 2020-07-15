All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1796 Woodhaven Terrace

1796 Woodhaven Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1796 Woodhaven Terrace, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4br / 2ba Newly Renovated Home! Convenient to I85 - Convenient to Mall of Georgia & I-85, this 4 BR / 2 BA home is newly renovated & offers plenty of living space. Loaded w/curb appeal at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home has new carpet & paint, nicely renovated tiled baths & updated kitchen. Laminate flooring on main. Sep. LR plus family room w/pretty stone FP as the focal point. Kitchen has room for a table in the bay window area. Laundry is off the kitchen & includes a stackable washer/dryer. Master on main w/dbl vanity. Large bonus room over the garage has attractive wainscotting & access to the rear deck & would make a good playroom or office. 2 car garage has plenty of storage & shelving. Level, naturalized back yard for easy yard care.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have any available units?
1796 Woodhaven Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have?
Some of 1796 Woodhaven Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1796 Woodhaven Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1796 Woodhaven Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1796 Woodhaven Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace offers parking.
Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have a pool?
No, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1796 Woodhaven Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1796 Woodhaven Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
