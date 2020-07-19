1781 Hayden Mill Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Brick front Home features 3 bedrm/2.5 bath on large lot in the Collins Hill High School area! Fam Rm features FP, Dining Rm, White Eat-in-kitchen features gas cooking, title back splash,and pantry.First floor laundry, Powder room on first floor. New hot water heater. Large master w/sitting area, large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower, separate his/hers sinks. Large private fenced backyard. Close to I-85 & hwy 316. *APPOINTMENT ONLY 11AM-5PM.* PLEASE REMOVE SHOES/USE SHOE COVERS! MOVE IN DATE 11/15/18.