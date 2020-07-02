All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 20 2019 at 12:01 AM

1737 Summit Creek Way

1737 Summit Creek Way Southwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 935273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1737 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date. We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Summit Creek Way have any available units?
1737 Summit Creek Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1737 Summit Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Summit Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Summit Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Summit Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Summit Creek Way offer parking?
No, 1737 Summit Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 1737 Summit Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Summit Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Summit Creek Way have a pool?
No, 1737 Summit Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Summit Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 1737 Summit Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Summit Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Summit Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Summit Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1737 Summit Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
