Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1686 Tailmore Lane
1686 Tailmore Lane Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1686 Tailmore Lane Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car garage. New paint, new flooring, with open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane have any available units?
1686 Tailmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1686 Tailmore Lane have?
Some of 1686 Tailmore Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1686 Tailmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1686 Tailmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1686 Tailmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1686 Tailmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1686 Tailmore Lane offers parking.
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1686 Tailmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane have a pool?
No, 1686 Tailmore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 1686 Tailmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1686 Tailmore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1686 Tailmore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1686 Tailmore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
