Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1621 Gardner Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1621 Gardner Park Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1621 Gardner Park Drive
1621 Gardner Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1621 Gardner Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story Townhouse with 2-Car Garage. Open Floorplan. 2 minutes to Discover Mills. 2 minutes to I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have any available units?
1621 Gardner Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have?
Some of 1621 Gardner Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1621 Gardner Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Gardner Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Gardner Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Gardner Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Gardner Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College