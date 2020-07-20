All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

1621 Gardner Park Drive

1621 Gardner Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Gardner Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story Townhouse with 2-Car Garage. Open Floorplan. 2 minutes to Discover Mills. 2 minutes to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have any available units?
1621 Gardner Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have?
Some of 1621 Gardner Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Gardner Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Gardner Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Gardner Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Gardner Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Gardner Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Gardner Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Gardner Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
