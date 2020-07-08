All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge

1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in on April, wow! 5 bedrms,1 bed/ study/ office & whole wood floor on main.Spacious & open floor plan.Formal living & dining rm,2 story foyer & family rm,kitchen w. plenty cabinets,island & built in desk,stainless steel appliance & granite countertop.Master suite offers tray ceiling,double vanity, separated tub & shower,walk in closet,split wi. the other good size bedrms & full bath.Level & fenced yard,storage building,extended concrete patio.Amenity community.Elementary school located the same neighborhood..Application fee $55 to$78. HOA $37.5/ month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have any available units?
1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have?
Some of 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge offers parking.
Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have a pool?
No, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Taylor Oaks Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
