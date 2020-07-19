All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 26 2019 at 10:02 PM

1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast

1593 Great Shoals Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Great Shoals Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Well-maintained 4 BR / 3.5 BA home with beautiful basement located @ Great River Tribble Mill. Large rooms, family room w/ fireplace, kitchen w/ island and breakfast area, stained cabinets. Separate living and dining rooms, additional bonus room upstairs perfect for office. Basemment for lots of extra living space. Front porch, deck overlooking private backyard. Situated in desirable HOA community with swim-tennis complex. Neighborhood is located within walking distance to 800-acre Tribble Mill Park, as well as sought-after Archer H.S district.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have any available units?
1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have?
Some of 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast offer parking?
No, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast has a pool.
Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1593 Great Shoals Circle Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
