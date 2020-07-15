All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1549 Belmont Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1549 Belmont Hills
Last updated July 18 2019 at 10:45 PM

1549 Belmont Hills

1549 Belmont Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1549 Belmont Hills Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this amazing 5 beds , 3 baths, 3,357 sq ft home in Suwanee, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious living room area with elegant dining room space. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Breakfast bar area. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, walk in closet. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful bathrooms throughout. Backyard oasis features nice deck off the master suite. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Belmont Hills have any available units?
1549 Belmont Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1549 Belmont Hills have?
Some of 1549 Belmont Hills's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Belmont Hills currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Belmont Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Belmont Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Belmont Hills is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Belmont Hills offer parking?
No, 1549 Belmont Hills does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Belmont Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Belmont Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Belmont Hills have a pool?
No, 1549 Belmont Hills does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Belmont Hills have accessible units?
No, 1549 Belmont Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Belmont Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Belmont Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Belmont Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Belmont Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College