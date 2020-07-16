All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:01 PM

1490 Still Ridge Lane

1490 Still Ridge Ln · (770) 687-2752
Location

1490 Still Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5/BR 3/BATH HOME FOR RENT

Available Now - Showing Saturdays Or By Appointment

APPLY ONLINE: mcKinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing Agent: Martha 404-276-0873
Other Agent (770)255-8740 Ask for Murinda

Award winning Gwinnett County Schools.
* Archer High School;
* McConnell Middle School
* Lovin Elementary School

Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have any available units?
1490 Still Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1490 Still Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Still Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Still Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Still Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Still Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Still Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Still Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1490 Still Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1490 Still Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Still Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Still Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1490 Still Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
