Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1485 Pirkle Rd APT A
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1485 Pirkle Rd APT A
1485 Pirkle Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1485 Pirkle Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON !!!! -
(RLNE5147748)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A have any available units?
1485 Pirkle Rd APT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Pirkle Rd APT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A offer parking?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A does not offer parking.
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A have a pool?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A have accessible units?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 Pirkle Rd APT A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College