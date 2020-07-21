All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:05 PM

1432 Cherry Oak Trace

1432 Cherry Oak Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1432 Cherry Oak Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace have any available units?
1432 Cherry Oak Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1432 Cherry Oak Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Cherry Oak Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Cherry Oak Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace offer parking?
No, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace have a pool?
No, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace have accessible units?
No, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Cherry Oak Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Cherry Oak Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
