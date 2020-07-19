Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court

Introducing 143 Hardy Ives Lane. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on CUL DE SAC LOT Located in BRAND NEW swim/tennis community. Just 2 years young. FRONT LOAD Washer/Dryer Included. All residents 18 and older must submit their own application. Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered. Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit. Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**