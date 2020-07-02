138 Crystal Downs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

House located in #1 ranking High school in Georgia,ready for move in!.Beautiful brick front.New paint interior.Spacious,open floor plan 5 bdrm &3 full bath.2 story foyer & family rm.Formal living & dining rm. Kitchen comes w. hardwood floor,island,breakfast area view to keeping rm,double side fireplace connects to family room w. wall of windows.Master suite has trey ceilings,double vanity,separate tub/showers,huge walk-in closet.Guest bedroom on main has it's own bath.Fence for privacy backyard.Amenities community,minutes to Suwanee town & parks.Application fee $55-$75.