Gwinnett County, GA
138 Crystal Downs Way
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:42 AM

138 Crystal Downs Way

138 Crystal Downs Way · No Longer Available
Location

138 Crystal Downs Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
House located in #1 ranking High school in Georgia,ready for move in!.Beautiful brick front.New paint interior.Spacious,open floor plan 5 bdrm &3 full bath.2 story foyer & family rm.Formal living & dining rm. Kitchen comes w. hardwood floor,island,breakfast area view to keeping rm,double side fireplace connects to family room w. wall of windows.Master suite has trey ceilings,double vanity,separate tub/showers,huge walk-in closet.Guest bedroom on main has it's own bath.Fence for privacy backyard.Amenities community,minutes to Suwanee town & parks.Application fee $55-$75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Crystal Downs Way have any available units?
138 Crystal Downs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 138 Crystal Downs Way have?
Some of 138 Crystal Downs Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Crystal Downs Way currently offering any rent specials?
138 Crystal Downs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Crystal Downs Way pet-friendly?
No, 138 Crystal Downs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 138 Crystal Downs Way offer parking?
Yes, 138 Crystal Downs Way offers parking.
Does 138 Crystal Downs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Crystal Downs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Crystal Downs Way have a pool?
No, 138 Crystal Downs Way does not have a pool.
Does 138 Crystal Downs Way have accessible units?
No, 138 Crystal Downs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Crystal Downs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Crystal Downs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Crystal Downs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Crystal Downs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
