Gwinnett County, GA
/
1379 Craighill Ct
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1379 Craighill Ct
1379 Craighill Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1379 Craighill Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30084
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - APPLY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no evictions or bankruptcies in the last five years.
(RLNE5648691)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1379 Craighill Ct have any available units?
1379 Craighill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1379 Craighill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Craighill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Craighill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 Craighill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1379 Craighill Ct offer parking?
No, 1379 Craighill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1379 Craighill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Craighill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Craighill Ct have a pool?
No, 1379 Craighill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1379 Craighill Ct have accessible units?
No, 1379 Craighill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Craighill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1379 Craighill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1379 Craighill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1379 Craighill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
