Gwinnett County, GA
1341 Sugarwood Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

No Longer Available
Location

1341 Sugarwood Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. EVERYTHING IS NEW! New windows, roof, high efficiency HVAC, stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, bathroom vanities, toilets and more! Freshly painted and ready for you to call home. Located in quiet neighborhood with mature trees, close to restaurants, grocery stores and I85. 3 nice size bedrooms, spacious living room with stone fireplace, 1 car garage and private wooded backyard. Apply today and be the first to enjoy all these new updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have any available units?
1341 Sugarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have?
Some of 1341 Sugarwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Sugarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Sugarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Sugarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Sugarwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Sugarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1341 Sugarwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
