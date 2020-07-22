1319 Station Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Fully remodeled and very neat, pet friendly, kitchen equipped, water, sewage, and garbage, secure and spacious..This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home has 2,826 square feet of living space and is ready to become your new home.. . house with modern finishing in a very beautiful neighborhood. this house sits on 2,826 square ft and is spacious and perfect for a family. the bath is equipped with dual sinks and separate shower. this home is move in ready. all we require is a clean, responsible and law abiding person with all utilities included except cable .This Single Family house is perfect for a family with kids!



Are you still looking for a home that is move-in ready. Well look no further! Call today to get your self schedule viewing (469) 431-2829 info please leave a voicemail if I am not reachable, and I will be happy to return your call. don't miss out !!!.



Note: PLEASE TEXT ME WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS AND YOU'LL GET A RESPONSE ASAP.