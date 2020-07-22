All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1319 Station Ridge Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:13 PM

1319 Station Ridge Drive

1319 Station Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Station Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled and very neat, pet friendly, kitchen equipped, water, sewage, and garbage, secure and spacious..This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home has 2,826 square feet of living space and is ready to become your new home.. . house with modern finishing in a very beautiful neighborhood. this house sits on 2,826 square ft and is spacious and perfect for a family. the bath is equipped with dual sinks and separate shower. this home is move in ready. all we require is a clean, responsible and law abiding person with all utilities included except cable .This Single Family house is perfect for a family with kids!

Are you still looking for a home that is move-in ready. Well look no further! Call today to get your self schedule viewing (469) 431-2829 info please leave a voicemail if I am not reachable, and I will be happy to return your call. don't miss out !!!.

Note: PLEASE TEXT ME WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS AND YOU'LL GET A RESPONSE ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have any available units?
1319 Station Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1319 Station Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Station Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Station Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Station Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Station Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1319 Station Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Station Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1319 Station Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1319 Station Ridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Station Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Station Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1319 Station Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
