Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

1300 Scenic View Trce

1300 Scenic View Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Scenic View Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Move-In Ready Home! Best Schools-Brookwood HS,Crews Middle.Craig Elem for your Family, Great Location-Shoppes of Webb Gin,Alexander Park,Emory Hospital,Shopping,Restaurants. Open Floor Plan-Great Room.Fireplace,Gourmet Kitchen,Stainless Appliances,Granite Counters,Dining Room,Sitting Room,Office, all on the Main.Second Level-5 Large Bedrooms,Large Master Bedroom,Double Vanity,Garden Tub,Shower,Walk In Closet. Hardwood floors on both levels,Great Ex Large Tiled Covered Patio,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Vacant and Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Scenic View Trce have any available units?
1300 Scenic View Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1300 Scenic View Trce have?
Some of 1300 Scenic View Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Scenic View Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Scenic View Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Scenic View Trce pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Scenic View Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1300 Scenic View Trce offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Scenic View Trce offers parking.
Does 1300 Scenic View Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Scenic View Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Scenic View Trce have a pool?
No, 1300 Scenic View Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Scenic View Trce have accessible units?
No, 1300 Scenic View Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Scenic View Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Scenic View Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Scenic View Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Scenic View Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
