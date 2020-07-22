1300 Scenic View Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Move-In Ready Home! Best Schools-Brookwood HS,Crews Middle.Craig Elem for your Family, Great Location-Shoppes of Webb Gin,Alexander Park,Emory Hospital,Shopping,Restaurants. Open Floor Plan-Great Room.Fireplace,Gourmet Kitchen,Stainless Appliances,Granite Counters,Dining Room,Sitting Room,Office, all on the Main.Second Level-5 Large Bedrooms,Large Master Bedroom,Double Vanity,Garden Tub,Shower,Walk In Closet. Hardwood floors on both levels,Great Ex Large Tiled Covered Patio,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Vacant and Available!