Gwinnett County, GA
1257 Castle Way Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1257 Castle Way Northwest

1257 Castle Way · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Castle Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Norcross, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have any available units?
1257 Castle Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have?
Some of 1257 Castle Way Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Castle Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Castle Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Castle Way Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 Castle Way Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Castle Way Northwest offers parking.
Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Castle Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 1257 Castle Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1257 Castle Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Castle Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Castle Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Castle Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
