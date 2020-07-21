All apartments in Gwinnett County
1170 Creek Pointe Cir
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

1170 Creek Pointe Cir

1170 Creek Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1170 Creek Pointe Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful brick home on culdesac with a fabulous backyard. This home comes with an over-sized great room open to a gourmet kitchen with island.

The 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom home hold a beautiful dining room with a welcoming living room.

This property is a must-see!

SCHOOLS NEARBY:
Freeman's Elementry
Twin Rivers Middles School
Mountain View Highschool

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross).
Positive Rental History.
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year).
Low or No credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir have any available units?
1170 Creek Pointe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1170 Creek Pointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Creek Pointe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Creek Pointe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir offer parking?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir have a pool?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Creek Pointe Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Creek Pointe Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
