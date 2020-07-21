1170 Creek Pointe Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This is a beautiful brick home on culdesac with a fabulous backyard. This home comes with an over-sized great room open to a gourmet kitchen with island.



The 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom home hold a beautiful dining room with a welcoming living room.



This property is a must-see!



SCHOOLS NEARBY:

Freeman's Elementry

Twin Rivers Middles School

Mountain View Highschool



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.

ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.

Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.

NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross).

Positive Rental History.

No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.

$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.



Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:

Rental History is less than 2 years or from friend or family member.

History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.

Newly employed (Less than 1 year).

Low or No credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.