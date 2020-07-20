Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1164 Balboa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1164 Balboa Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 8:38 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1164 Balboa Court
1164 Balboa Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1164 Balboa Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1164 Balboa Court have any available units?
1164 Balboa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1164 Balboa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Balboa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Balboa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 Balboa Court is pet friendly.
Does 1164 Balboa Court offer parking?
No, 1164 Balboa Court does not offer parking.
Does 1164 Balboa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Balboa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Balboa Court have a pool?
No, 1164 Balboa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Balboa Court have accessible units?
No, 1164 Balboa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Balboa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 Balboa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 Balboa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 Balboa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
