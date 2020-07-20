All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1109 Oak Moss Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1109 Oak Moss Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:50 PM

1109 Oak Moss Drive

1109 Oak Moss Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1109 Oak Moss Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive have any available units?
1109 Oak Moss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1109 Oak Moss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Oak Moss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Oak Moss Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Oak Moss Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Oak Moss Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Oak Moss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Oak Moss Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Oak Moss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Oak Moss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Oak Moss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Oak Moss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College