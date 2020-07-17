All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

1075 Rock Creek

1075 Rock Creek Ln · (205) 635-9045
Location

1075 Rock Creek Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$1199– 2 Beds / 2 Baths house w/ fireplace and appliances included!

Available August 5, 2020!

Beautiful condo type home with 2 beds and 2 full baths. It has central cooling with a fireplace in the living room. All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Newly rehabbed. Available on August 5th.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

.April | LEO
678-685-9932
(205) 635-9045)Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Rock Creek have any available units?
1075 Rock Creek has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1075 Rock Creek have?
Some of 1075 Rock Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Rock Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Rock Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Rock Creek pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Rock Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1075 Rock Creek offer parking?
No, 1075 Rock Creek does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Rock Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 Rock Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Rock Creek have a pool?
No, 1075 Rock Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Rock Creek have accessible units?
No, 1075 Rock Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Rock Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Rock Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Rock Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Rock Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
