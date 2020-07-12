9 Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA with parking
Situated 35 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin is an independent little city of roughly 23,000 that plays host to some of Hotlanta's most affordable apartments for rent.
Fortunately, apartments come in all shapes and sizes and with a wide range of price tags in Griffin. Cozy little studio and one bedroom apartments or their more luxurious counterparts , no matter which route you go, though, don’t rush into a lease until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect apartment in Griffin; pretty much every apartment complex in the city has vacancies year-round and waiting lists are unheard of. Renters actually outnumber homeowners in Griffin by 13 percent, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a plethora of dream dwellings just waiting for folks like you to swoop them up.
Apartments in Griffin are generally on the older side (especially in the neighborhoods near the city center), but many of them nevertheless come equipped with first rate amenities (in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, balcony, gym, covered parking, free wifi, and more). Just be sure to arm yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (I.D.s, proof of income, banking info, a pocketful of magic beans, etc.) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.
Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments for rent in Griffin are surprisingly easy to come by. Same goes for short term lease deals and furnished rentals. Be prepared, though, to fork over an extra in rent each month if you’re roomie walks on all fours or you’re looking for a short-term lease or furnished apartment rental.
Sounds like a plan? Sure it does! So start clicking away for your future humble abode and best of luck! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Griffin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.