Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:18 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA with parking

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
328 W. Solomon Street
328 West Solomon Street, Griffin, GA
Studio
$750
1168 sqft
Get a professional workspace in GRIFFIN GA Great for creative start workspaces. Great for a law firm, real estate sales, or any businesss looking for commercial space. Great creative workspace for an art studio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1537 Oakview Dr.
1537 Oakview Drive, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Adorable Brick Ranch with Lots of Storage - Ranch style. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Eat in kitchen. Small den or formal dining room off kitchen. Living room. 2 storage buildings. Double garage.. Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net .
Results within 1 mile of Griffin

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
Results within 10 miles of Griffin

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
703 Derek Place
703 Derek Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1444 sqft
Spacious Home in Locust Grove of Georgia Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
394 Lossie Lane
394 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1476 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
503 Brooks Rd
503 Brooks Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you when you’re ready to buy. Please visit - https://go.landis.com/n9Py1L Private & Peaceful.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
293 Lossie Lane
293 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1407 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
151 Mask Rd
151 Mask Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,560
2231 sqft
*Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom ranch style home. *Sits on a very private 5.6 acre!! * Recently renovated new carpet and flooring with fresh paint throughout the entire home. *The living room is huge with 10 foot vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Griffin, GA

Hey there, welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Griffin, GA apartment hunting adventures! Situated 35 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin is an independent little city of roughly 23,000 that plays host to some of Hotlanta’s most affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the perfect rental in Griffin? Then check out the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together for you, and you’ll be kicking back in your Griffin, GA dream apartment i...

Fortunately, apartments come in all shapes and sizes and with a wide range of price tags in Griffin. Cozy little studio and one bedroom apartments or their more luxurious counterparts , no matter which route you go, though, don’t rush into a lease until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect apartment in Griffin; pretty much every apartment complex in the city has vacancies year-round and waiting lists are unheard of. Renters actually outnumber homeowners in Griffin by 13 percent, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a plethora of dream dwellings just waiting for folks like you to swoop them up.

Apartments in Griffin are generally on the older side (especially in the neighborhoods near the city center), but many of them nevertheless come equipped with first rate amenities (in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, balcony, gym, covered parking, free wifi, and more). Just be sure to arm yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (I.D.s, proof of income, banking info, a pocketful of magic beans, etc.) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments for rent in Griffin are surprisingly easy to come by. Same goes for short term lease deals and furnished rentals. Be prepared, though, to fork over an extra in rent each month if you’re roomie walks on all fours or you’re looking for a short-term lease or furnished apartment rental.

Sounds like a plan? Sure it does! So start clicking away for your future humble abode and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Griffin, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Griffin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

