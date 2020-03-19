3043 Rollingwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This ranch-style home near East Atlanta features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with plenty of yard space and curb appeal, hardwood floors, and a bright open living area that connects to an open kitchen with french doors leading outside. Upgraded security system, plenty of natural light and closet space, washer/dryer hookups, and a carport round out this beautiful ITP home in an unbeatable location near EAV.



*Phone call required for pre-qualification and to set up a showing. Please have the address and household average monthly income ready.*