Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

3043 Rollingwood Lane

3043 Rollingwood Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Rollingwood Lane Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This ranch-style home near East Atlanta features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with plenty of yard space and curb appeal, hardwood floors, and a bright open living area that connects to an open kitchen with french doors leading outside. Upgraded security system, plenty of natural light and closet space, washer/dryer hookups, and a carport round out this beautiful ITP home in an unbeatable location near EAV.

This one will rent quickly so call now!

*Phone call required for pre-qualification and to set up a showing. Please have the address and household average monthly income ready.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have any available units?
3043 Rollingwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have?
Some of 3043 Rollingwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Rollingwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Rollingwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Rollingwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Rollingwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3043 Rollingwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 Rollingwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3043 Rollingwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3043 Rollingwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 Rollingwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 Rollingwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3043 Rollingwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
