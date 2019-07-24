2365 Charleston Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d450a6507b ---- Fantastic home close to the vibrant East Atlanta Village! Beautiful flooring throughout and updated kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in a two story family room w/fireplace. Spacious master suite with plenty of natural light! Great outdoor space. One car garage. Close to East Lake Golf Course, Drew Charter School and minutes to the airport, I-20, I-75/85. Priced right for a July move in!!! Way too many features to list! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH MANAGEMENT 770-431-4633