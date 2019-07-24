All apartments in Gresham Park
2365 Charleston Pointe

2365 Charleston Pointe Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2365 Charleston Pointe Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d450a6507b ---- Fantastic home close to the vibrant East Atlanta Village! Beautiful flooring throughout and updated kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in a two story family room w/fireplace. Spacious master suite with plenty of natural light! Great outdoor space. One car garage. Close to East Lake Golf Course, Drew Charter School and minutes to the airport, I-20, I-75/85. Priced right for a July move in!!! Way too many features to list! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH MANAGEMENT 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Charleston Pointe have any available units?
2365 Charleston Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2365 Charleston Pointe have?
Some of 2365 Charleston Pointe's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 Charleston Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Charleston Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Charleston Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Charleston Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2365 Charleston Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2365 Charleston Pointe offers parking.
Does 2365 Charleston Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 Charleston Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Charleston Pointe have a pool?
No, 2365 Charleston Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Charleston Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2365 Charleston Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Charleston Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Charleston Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 Charleston Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 2365 Charleston Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

