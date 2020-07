Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated Ranch Home in Gresham Park! Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen with granite tops & stainless steel appliances, spacious dining room, open family room, hardwood floors throughout, awesome fenced backyard with deck for entertaining. This is a must see home and will not be on the market long! No Pets & No Smoking allowed!