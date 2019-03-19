All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1981 Brannen Road South East

1981 Brannen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1981 Brannen Road, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home in East Atlanta! Great Intown location. Easy Access to East Atlanta Village, major highways, and Downtown Atlanta. Hardwood floors throughout. Open Renovated Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Spacious Living/Dining area. Spacious Master bedroom w/ renovated Full bath. 2 additional rooms are a good size. 1 Full bath in Hall. Unfinished basement w/ laundry access and great for storage. Large Fenced Backyard. Your pets will Love it! 1 car carport w/ extra parking pads. Home is located on main road of Brannen. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Brannen Road South East have any available units?
1981 Brannen Road South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1981 Brannen Road South East have?
Some of 1981 Brannen Road South East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Brannen Road South East currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Brannen Road South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Brannen Road South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1981 Brannen Road South East is pet friendly.
Does 1981 Brannen Road South East offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Brannen Road South East offers parking.
Does 1981 Brannen Road South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1981 Brannen Road South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Brannen Road South East have a pool?
No, 1981 Brannen Road South East does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Brannen Road South East have accessible units?
No, 1981 Brannen Road South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Brannen Road South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1981 Brannen Road South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Brannen Road South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1981 Brannen Road South East does not have units with air conditioning.
