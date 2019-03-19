1981 Brannen Road South East

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch home in East Atlanta! Great Intown location. Easy Access to East Atlanta Village, major highways, and Downtown Atlanta. Hardwood floors throughout. Open Renovated Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Spacious Living/Dining area. Spacious Master bedroom w/ renovated Full bath. 2 additional rooms are a good size. 1 Full bath in Hall. Unfinished basement w/ laundry access and great for storage. Large Fenced Backyard. Your pets will Love it! 1 car carport w/ extra parking pads. Home is located on main road of Brannen. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson