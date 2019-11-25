All apartments in Gresham Park
1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast
1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast

1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Just Reduced! ***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease

Charming three bedroom two bath brick ranch home with spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, gorgeous renovated hardwood floors, carpet, sunny updated kitchen with appliances, nice sized bedrooms. The open living/dining area great for entertaining. This Gresham Park home is move-in ready and is convenient to shopping, and major highways. Hurry and capture this home!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1956
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast have any available units?
1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
