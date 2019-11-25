1772 Flintwood Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Just Reduced! ***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease



Charming three bedroom two bath brick ranch home with spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, gorgeous renovated hardwood floors, carpet, sunny updated kitchen with appliances, nice sized bedrooms. The open living/dining area great for entertaining. This Gresham Park home is move-in ready and is convenient to shopping, and major highways. Hurry and capture this home!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1956

