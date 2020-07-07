1674 Bouldercliff Court South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Gorgeous top to bottom renovation minutes away from Hot East Atlanta. Split level floorplan. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Open Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in dining area. Top floor features a Spacious Master bedroom w/ Full bath(shower only). Additional Bedroom w/ full bath. Lower Level features a 1 spacious Bedroom and Full bath. Perfect for in law or teen suite. Each bedroom with own bathroom is also great for roommates! Come see the upgrades for yourself! Convenient to I-20, Downtown, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. Please Call 404-609-1996 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Catherine Rohde