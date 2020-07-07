All apartments in Gresham Park
1674 Bouldercliff Court South East

1674 Bouldercliff Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1674 Bouldercliff Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Gorgeous top to bottom renovation minutes away from Hot East Atlanta. Split level floorplan. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Open Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in dining area. Top floor features a Spacious Master bedroom w/ Full bath(shower only). Additional Bedroom w/ full bath. Lower Level features a 1 spacious Bedroom and Full bath. Perfect for in law or teen suite. Each bedroom with own bathroom is also great for roommates! Come see the upgrades for yourself! Convenient to I-20, Downtown, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. Please Call 404-609-1996 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have any available units?
1674 Bouldercliff Court South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have?
Some of 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Bouldercliff Court South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East pet-friendly?
No, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East offer parking?
No, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East does not offer parking.
Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have a pool?
Yes, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East has a pool.
Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have accessible units?
No, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1674 Bouldercliff Court South East does not have units with air conditioning.
