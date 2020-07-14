All apartments in Grayson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Crofthouse Grayson

Open Now until 6pm
1655 Grayson Hwy · (770) 343-5107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA 30017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6311 · Avail. now

$1,206

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 6211 · Avail. now

$1,206

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 4313 · Avail. now

$1,221

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 75+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6117 · Avail. now

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 4317 · Avail. now

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 4215 · Avail. now

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crofthouse Grayson.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes. Designed to impress, and outfitted with all the essentials, we’ve left no detail unaccounted for. Our location offers convenient access to I-85 and is just a short distance to amazing medical centers, shopping, and entertainment. Whether you work in education or health care, enjoy the close proximity of several nature parks, or already call Grayson home, come nest with us, you won’t be disappointed. We are the perfect choice for a stress-free, on the go, lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 month (1 bedroom); $350 - 1 month (2 bedroom); $450 - 1 month (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crofthouse Grayson have any available units?
Crofthouse Grayson has 91 units available starting at $1,206 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crofthouse Grayson have?
Some of Crofthouse Grayson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crofthouse Grayson currently offering any rent specials?
Crofthouse Grayson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crofthouse Grayson pet-friendly?
Yes, Crofthouse Grayson is pet friendly.
Does Crofthouse Grayson offer parking?
Yes, Crofthouse Grayson offers parking.
Does Crofthouse Grayson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crofthouse Grayson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crofthouse Grayson have a pool?
Yes, Crofthouse Grayson has a pool.
Does Crofthouse Grayson have accessible units?
Yes, Crofthouse Grayson has accessible units.
Does Crofthouse Grayson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crofthouse Grayson has units with dishwashers.
Does Crofthouse Grayson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crofthouse Grayson has units with air conditioning.
