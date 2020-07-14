Amenities
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes. Designed to impress, and outfitted with all the essentials, we’ve left no detail unaccounted for. Our location offers convenient access to I-85 and is just a short distance to amazing medical centers, shopping, and entertainment. Whether you work in education or health care, enjoy the close proximity of several nature parks, or already call Grayson home, come nest with us, you won’t be disappointed. We are the perfect choice for a stress-free, on the go, lifestyle.