Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bocce court business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet

Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes. Designed to impress, and outfitted with all the essentials, we’ve left no detail unaccounted for. Our location offers convenient access to I-85 and is just a short distance to amazing medical centers, shopping, and entertainment. Whether you work in education or health care, enjoy the close proximity of several nature parks, or already call Grayson home, come nest with us, you won’t be disappointed. We are the perfect choice for a stress-free, on the go, lifestyle.